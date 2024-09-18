To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MilDef to supply C4 systems for new Danish artillery systems

18th September 2024 - 07:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

MilDef has a history of supplying C4 systems to Denmark. (Photo: MilDef)

The MilDef equipment will support artillery systems ordered in 2023 and delivery will be expected by the end of 2025.

MilDef has been awarded a SEK27.5 million (US$2.7 million) to provide rugged computers, switches and IT equipment to be integrated into Denmark’s new artillery system, the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS).

The contract has been placed through the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) and deliveries will be expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

MilDef has a long-term relationship with DALO and has previously supplied tactical IT equipment such as computers, monitors, network infrastructure and software.

On 2 March 2023, Elbit Systems announced it had signed two contracts to supply 155mm self-propelled howitzers and artillery rocket systems to a “European NATO member country”. Later that month it was reported that the country was Denmark and it is believed all 19 systems will be delivered before the end of the year.

ATMOS, which was designed to be adaptable to different customer requirements, can be mounted on a variety of 6x6 or 8x8 cross-country truck chassis and armed with 155mm 39mm, 45mm, or 52mm calibre guns, as well as legacy Soviet 122mm and 130mm guns.

