MilDef to supply C4 systems for new Danish artillery systems
MilDef has been awarded a SEK27.5 million (US$2.7 million) to provide rugged computers, switches and IT equipment to be integrated into Denmark’s new artillery system, the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS).
The contract has been placed through the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) and deliveries will be expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
MilDef has a long-term relationship with DALO and has previously supplied tactical IT equipment such as computers, monitors, network infrastructure and software.
On 2 March 2023, Elbit Systems announced it had signed two contracts to supply 155mm self-propelled howitzers and artillery rocket systems to a “European NATO member country”. Later that month it was reported that the country was Denmark and it is believed all 19 systems will be delivered before the end of the year.
ATMOS, which was designed to be adaptable to different customer requirements, can be mounted on a variety of 6x6 or 8x8 cross-country truck chassis and armed with 155mm 39mm, 45mm, or 52mm calibre guns, as well as legacy Soviet 122mm and 130mm guns.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Estonia opens military camp to accommodate NATO forces close to Russian border
The facility, which cost €21 million to construct, will be able to house 1,000 people and provide a home for exercises and crisis situations.
-
KNDS wins $667.2 million Canadian Leopard 2 service deal
KNDS Deutschland has set up its own Canadian entity to facilitate the deal and will also build a dedicated maintenance and repair centre.
-
Team Auroch bids for future French Army requirement
KNDS-France has teamed up with Texelis and CNIM to combine their experiences and produce a new combat engineer vehicle for the French Army.
-
US Army orders more than 200 Bradley A4 IFVs for $440 million
The upgrades mean Bradleys could stay in service as far out as 2050. Plans are underway, however, to replace the type under the XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle requirement and more than 1,000 XM30s may be delivered by the mid-2030s.
-
Oshkosh wins orders and moves on Robotic Combat Vehicle programme
Oshkosh Defense will be expected to continue producing Joint Light Tactical Vehicles beyond mid-2025 having announced heavy vehicle sales. It has also remained in contention for the US Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light (RCV-L).
-
M10 Booker advances towards service
The M10 Booker will be the US Army’s first new light tank in decades and last month’s low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract for continued manufacture was a major step in a programme which will substantially reshape the force’s Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).