MilDef to provide C2 hardware and software to a NATO country on the back of new products
MilDef will provide tactical IT equipment, such as computers, monitors, network infrastructure and software, to an unnamed European NATO country under a SEK30 million (US$2.75 million) contract announced on 8 November.
The deal will include MilDef's deployment software OneCIS, which will be used on both static and deployable infrastructure. OneCis was one of three new products unveiled by MilDef earlier in the year.
The company said the order was a call-off on a current 20-year SEK2.8 billion framework agreement signed in 2022 and formed part of an effort by Sweden to build up its forces.
OneCIS battle station was launched at DSEI
