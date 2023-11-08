To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MilDef to provide C2 hardware and software to a NATO country on the back of new products

8th November 2023 - 16:24 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

MilDef has won an order to deliver newly developed hardware to an unnamed European NATO nation. (Photo: MilDef)

MilDef released details of new products in September and has already begun to introduce these into service including with an undisclosed European customer.

MilDef will provide tactical IT equipment, such as computers, monitors, network infrastructure and software, to an unnamed European NATO country under a SEK30 million (US$2.75 million) contract announced on 8 November.

The deal will include MilDef's deployment software OneCIS, which will be used on both static and deployable infrastructure. OneCis was one of three new products unveiled by MilDef earlier in the year.

The company said the order was a call-off on a current 20-year SEK2.8 billion framework agreement signed in 2022 and formed part of an effort by Sweden to build up its forces.

OneCIS battle station was launched at DSEI

