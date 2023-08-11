Mercury Systems delivers processing hardware for US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars
The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar is the US Army’s newest air and missile defence sensor that will operate on the army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network, in particular the Patriot system.
LTAMDS is a 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar that provides significantly more capacity and capability against the wide range of advanced lower-tier threats, including hypersonic missiles.
It is powered by Raytheon-manufactured gallium nitride, a substance that strengthens the radar signal and enhances its sensitivity.
Mercury has provided radar processing systems to Raytheon for Patriot radars since 2009. In 2019, Raytheon was chosen by the US Army to deliver the first six LTAMDS radars, and Raytheon tapped Mercury to develop an expanded suite of advanced electronic systems.
The systems included the radar processing platform, the beamforming platform, ethernet switching hardware and high-power amplifiers for the antenna array.
As well as Mercury Systems, Raytheon is working with suppliers from 42 US states on the LTAMDS programme. The core team includes companies such as Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Cummings Aerospace, IERUS Technologies, Kord Technologies and nLogic.
