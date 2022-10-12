To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022 – Raytheon progresses with LTAMDS programme

12th October 2022 - 13:04 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

LTAMDS prototype is on display at the AUSA 2022 exhibition. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

Raytheon has manufactured five of the six LTAMDS radars ordered by the US Army and the company is working towards delivering an early operational capability in December of 2023

Raytheon has been making progress with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) programme. To date, the company has manufactured five of the six radars acquired by the US Army.

Speaking to Shephard, Bob Kelley, requirements and capabilities director for land warfare and air defence at Raytheon, explained that the company has been working towards delivering an early operational capability to the army in December of 2023 and expects to have the sixth sensor built in January next year.

A prototype of the system was on display at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.

