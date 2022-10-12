AUSA 2022 – Raytheon progresses with LTAMDS programme

Raytheon has been making progress with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) programme. To date, the company has manufactured five of the six radars acquired by the US Army.

Speaking to Shephard, Bob Kelley, requirements and capabilities director for land warfare and air defence at Raytheon, explained that the company has been working towards delivering an early operational capability to the army in December of 2023 and expects to have the sixth sensor built in January next year.

A prototype of the system was on display at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 October.