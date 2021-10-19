Meprolight launches new TIGON sight

Mepro TIGON sight. (Photo: Meprolight)

Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.

SK Group company Meprolight used the Milipol exhibition in Paris on 19-22 October to announce it has completed development of the advanced MIL-STD Mepro TIGON sight.

‘The system is already in the process of being evaluated by the IDF and introduced to select forces around the world,’ said David Shenhav, defence sales and marketing SVP at Meprolight.

Mepro TIGON blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics. A large transparent display window and clearly visible reticle enable rapid target acquisition ‘with both eyes open’, Meprolight claimed.

It added: ‘At night, the thermal image projected onto the same display effectively supports spotting and engaging targets in complete darkness and harsh environment conditions, including smoke and dust.’

A tactical magnifier can be fitted behind the sight to increase its effective day range, while the digital 2x zoom of its thermal channel may be employed at night.

Additional features and advantages include a wide field of view in both day and thermal modes; low operating costs (as the system is powered by two AA batteries); connectivity via a video-out interface for external monitors and communications systems; and a quick-release Picatinny rail (MIL-STD-1913) mount.