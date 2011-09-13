Meprolight announces the NOA NYX
Meprolight, an international electro optics provider for military, law enforcement and civilian markets, is launching its NOA NYX, a lightweight, un-cooled thermal weapons sight, weighing less than 1kg. Created to address the issues of precise target detection and engagement in dust, smoke, and complete darkness, the NOA NYX uses proven high-resolution microbolometer technology, to ensure clear and consistent results.
The NOA NYX Thermal Sight is introduced at DSEI 2011, September 13-16 2011 in London (Booth no. S9-165).
The NOA NYX can be used as a hand held observation device or fitted to light machine guns, assault rifles and submachine guns, using the MIL-STD-1913 rail system. The system's long-range capability and light weight also make it suitable for sharpshooter rifles with a x2 and x4 digital zoom, having the ability to detect man sized targets at ranges up to 900m. The NOA NYX can store up to 3 user configured sighting reticules.
Using 4 AA batteries allowing for up to 7 hours continuous operation, the NOA NYX can be quickly brought into action with a warm up time of less than 5 seconds.
Additionally, the system has a "video out" feed enabling the output to be fed to a remote screen and/or recording equipment.
"The NOA NYX is another addition to the NOA line of thermal weapon sights," said Golan Kalimi, Meprolights' VP for Marketing. "Our thermal imagers incorporate the knowledge from the field with the technical abilities of Meprolight to ensure that infantry, Special Forces and other dismounted operators get the most capability from the least weight and greatest strength."
The NOA NYX is a durable, lightweight TI system with low life-cycle costs, while maintaining operationally proven capabilities, built on Meprolight's unique expertise, technology and a deep understanding of user requirements.
Source: Meprolight
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: Roshel shows latest Senator MRAP
Canadian company Roshel are displaying the latest version of its Senator 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle at AUSA 2023 for the first time.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded contract for 300kW laser weapon systems
Lockheed Martin has secured a contract to develop and deliver up to four 300kW-class laser weapon systems for the US Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) prototype programme.
-
Multi-domain Robotics for the Future Battlefield
For decades, Textron Systems has invested in and delivered cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the mission success of warfighters and further demonstrating the company’s ability to listen to customer needs and deliver proven systems.
-
AUSA 2023: US Army considers returning Iron Domes to Israel in the face of attacks by Hamas
Although the list of systems and solutions to be sent to Jerusalem by the US government has not been defined yet, the possibility of shipping back those solutions has not been ruled out.