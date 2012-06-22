MEADS funding decision imminent
A final decision regarding funding for the final test phase of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) could be made within the next two weeks, MEADS International has stated.
According to Marty Coyne, director for business development at MEADS International, the US Senate's appropriations committee is expected to make a decision regarding the final $401 million investment required to complete testing by 2013.
'The US still has to appropriate funds for FY13 but if a nation defaults on the MoU, the US would be required to pay money committed to one way or another,' Coyne described.
Having completed its
