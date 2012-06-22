To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MEADS funding decision imminent

22nd June 2012 - 11:19 GMT | by Andrew White in Washington, DC

A final decision regarding funding for the final test phase of the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) could be made within the next two weeks, MEADS International has stated.

According to Marty Coyne, director for business development at MEADS International, the US Senate's appropriations committee is expected to make a decision regarding the final $401 million investment required to complete testing by 2013.

'The US still has to appropriate funds for FY13 but if a nation defaults on the MoU, the US would be required to pay money committed to one way or another,' Coyne described.

Having completed its

