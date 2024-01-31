MBDA and Saab strengthen partnership on anti-tank and air defence systems
MBDA and Saab have signed Letters of Intent (LoI) to strengthen their cooperation in anti-tank and air defence capabilities during a French-Swedish forum.
The areas of anti-tank and air defence were identified as critical for the armed forces of both countries in the context of high-intensity conflicts.
Collaboration between the multinational MBDA and Sweden on anti-tank capabilities began in July 2017 when the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) issued a tender for the procurement of a new anti-tank missile system, to be known as the RBS 58, as a replacement for the in-service RBS 5.
The tender concluded with the signing in July 2021 of an LoI between the French and Swedish governments to co-develop a new anti-tank missile for the Swedish armed forces based on the MBDA Akeron MP.
In April 2023, the French and Swedish governments signed a bilateral accord regarding the development of a Swedish version of the MBDA Akeron MP anti-tank missile and the development of future variants of the missile.
A first contract has been awarded to Saab and MBDA by the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and the FMV.
“This will enable the pooling of Saab and MBDA’s expertise in the anti-tank domain, in order to support the Swedish and French armed forces’ choice of the AKERON MP weapon system in the short term,” the companies noted.
“This will also enable the implementation of a joint capability roadmap to develop new functionalities associated in particular with beyond line-of-sight firing, and also to prepare the missile to address the future generation of targets that will arrive on the battlefield.”
Saab and MBDA have also been collaborating on the Meteor air-to-air missile programme and the TAURUS cruise missile.
More from Land Warfare
-
UAE awards contract to Edge for C-UAS system
Skyshield consists of sensors, 3D radars, EO cameras, direction finders and effectors that have been networked into Edge’s unified C2 system to provide real-time situational awareness, with the ability to automatically detect and engage with drone threats and defeat them using spoofing and jamming solutions, among other key countermeasures.
-
Italy to buy more Flyer vehicles and air defence systems
The Flyer 72 Advanced Light Strike Vehicle was developed by General Dynamics in partnership with Flyer Defense to meet a US Special Operations Command's requirement. Nine of the vehicles have already been in Italian service and Israel has 70 on order.
-
Raytheon high-powered microwave completes testing
The US Air Force’s transportable, standalone high-powered microwave (HPM) Counter-Electronic High-Power Microwave Extended-Range Air Base Defense (CHIMERA) system will play an important role in layered defence.
-
Milrem to supply more vehicles to Ukraine as more customers appear on horizon
Milrem announced one of largest large UGV contracts ever on 24 January and has outlined plans for a new vehicle and new deliveries.