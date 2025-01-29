Manufacture of CTAI 40mm cannon prepares to ramp up with 700 already delivered

CTA International (CTAI), a joint venture company between KNDS-France and BAE Systems (UK), has delivered more than 700 of its 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) with manufacture at four a month and some systems in storage.

Olivier Laporte, head of business development and strategy at CTAI, outlined the progress on the programme at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last week.

Production was running at around 14 a month when it was in large-scale production for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD had placed a contract for 515 cannon for the General Dynamics UK Ajax armed