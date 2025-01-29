Manufacture of CTAI 40mm cannon prepares to ramp up with 700 already delivered
CTA International (CTAI), a joint venture company between KNDS-France and BAE Systems (UK), has delivered more than 700 of its 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) with manufacture at four a month and some systems in storage.
Olivier Laporte, head of business development and strategy at CTAI, outlined the progress on the programme at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference last week.
Production was running at around 14 a month when it was in large-scale production for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The MoD had placed a contract for 515 cannon for the General Dynamics UK Ajax armed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Extra punch to be added to THeMIS UGV as production set to increase
Milrem Robotics is looking to improve the lethality of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), ramp up production and add an integration with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
-
New US defence contracts for undersea warfare systems and USNS Matthew Perry
The Department of Defense announced the new contracts to upgrade and maintain combat technology and vessels.
-
L3Harris awarded manpack and handheld radio deal worth almost $300 million
The award is for L3Harris AN/PRC-158 two-channel Leader manpack radio and AN/PRC-163 Handheld multi-channel radio under the Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) programme.
-
Sustain capabilities and secure advantage with advanced Digital Engineering
CDS Defence & Security optimises defence systems with Digital Engineering and MBPS for peak performance. Learn more today!