To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Malaysian MoD eyes Slovakia-made Eva howitzer

13th September 2022 - 09:13 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

Eva is a 155mm/52cal truck-mounted SPH. (Photo: Konštruktac Defence)

Malaysia's MoD is negotiating the acquisition of up to 18 Eva SPHs with Konštruktac Defence, according to the Slovak think-tank Institute for Central Europe.

In order to improve its ground capabilities, the Malaysian MoD is negotiating the acquisition of Slovak-made Eva wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

The Institute for Central Europe (ICE), a Slovak think-tank, published an article on 1 September announcing that the deal with the national company Konštrukta Defence will involve between 16 and 18 SPHs, and is expected to be concluded shortly.

According to the ICE, ‘the final specifics of the Malaysian purchase have yet to be finalised’ and ‘further details regarding production and potential licensing have not been revealed at this time.’

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Eva system is a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us