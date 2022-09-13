Malaysian MoD eyes Slovakia-made Eva howitzer

In order to improve its ground capabilities, the Malaysian MoD is negotiating the acquisition of Slovak-made Eva wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

The Institute for Central Europe (ICE), a Slovak think-tank, published an article on 1 September announcing that the deal with the national company Konštrukta Defence will involve between 16 and 18 SPHs, and is expected to be concluded shortly.

According to the ICE, ‘the final specifics of the Malaysian purchase have yet to be finalised’ and ‘further details regarding production and potential licensing have not been revealed at this time.’

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Eva system is a