Malaysian Army seeks new ATGMs

28th March 2023 - 23:14 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia already operates the Russian-manufactured Metis-M, but these ATGMs need to be replaced. (Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin, Wikimedia)

New antitank missiles are on the menu for the Malaysian Army, as a tender is launched.

Malaysia’s MoD issued two tenders on 21 March for domestic companies to supply 18 medium-range antitank guided missiles (ATGM) for the Malaysian Army and 119 general-service vehicles for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

The ATGM tender appears geared towards procuring a system used by NATO forces, as tender specifications include requirements for NATO stock numbers.

The army had previously requested additional Metis-M systems to replace 24 launchers purchased in 2001, but the Finance Ministry rejected this following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The army was told it would have funding approved if the ATGM was not Russian in origin.

