Malaysia turns to Turkey for new ATGMs
Malaysia’s government procurement portal announced that local company Ketech Asia won March’s tender to supply the Malaysian Army with 18 ATGM launchers with a bid of MYR44.55 million ($9.49 million).
The announcement did not state which system was the winner, but Shephard understands it is the Turkish Roketsan Karoak.
The Malaysian Army initially sought to procure Metis-Ms, as it already operates the Russian system. However, it was required to source from alternative countries owing to potential sanctions because of the Ukraine conflict.
The ATGMs will be mounted on Cendana ARTAC weapon carrier vehicles that have a top mount capable
