Malaysia turns to Turkey for new ATGMs

2nd October 2023 - 03:42 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

The Malaysian Army will receive the Karaok, a forget-and-fire missile that has a 2.5km range. (Photo: Roketsan)

Malaysia will buy an initial 18 Karaok man-portable antitank missiles from Roketsan in Turkey.

Malaysia’s government procurement portal announced that local company Ketech Asia won March’s tender to supply the Malaysian Army with 18 ATGM launchers with a bid of MYR44.55 million ($9.49 million).

The announcement did not state which system was the winner, but Shephard understands it is the Turkish Roketsan Karoak.

The Malaysian Army initially sought to procure Metis-Ms, as it already operates the Russian system. However, it was required to source from alternative countries owing to potential sanctions because of the Ukraine conflict.

The ATGMs will be mounted on Cendana ARTAC weapon carrier vehicles that have a top mount capable

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

