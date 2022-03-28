DSA 2022: Cendana set to complete major 4x4 delivery schedule by year-end

Malaysian manufacturer Cendana Auto will complete delivery of a total of 207 4x4 vehicles to the Malaysian Army this year under contracts awarded in 2020.

Speaking on 28 March during the opening day of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, technical manager Mohd Nazri Ismail told Shephard that the 207 vehicles comprise 16 SF-21X Special Operation Vehicles, 70 Fitted For Radio (FFR) vehicles, 49 ARTAC Armed Tactical Ground Vehicles and 72 MT-815 81mm mortar transporters, all built at its manufacturing centre in Semenyih Selangor with the chassis for the vehicles being imported and modified by the company.

Performance specifications for the SF-21X are not available for disclosure but the vehicle is known to feature a top-mounted weapons station for a .50 cal heavy machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher, while a mount on each side carries a 7.62mm general-purpose machine gun.

NATO STANAG-level armour has been added to crucial areas of the vehicle such as the underbelly and fuel tank. Nazri said that SF-21X is the company’s name for the vehicle but the Malaysian Army had yet to decide on an official designation.

SF-21X special operations vehicle from Cendana Auto, as seen at DSA 2022. (Photo: Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Of the 70 FFR vehicles, 40 are earmarked for domestic use while the rest are destined for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Malaysia has the MALBATT battalion-strength force under UNIFIL and the vehicles to be deployed there have been modified to better operate in the conditions and terrain in Lebanon.

The 49 ARTAC Armed Tactical Vehicles are weapons carriers with a top mount capable of mounting either an anti-tank guided weapon system, a 40mm grenade launcher, a .50 cal machine gun or a 7.62mm minigun.

The MT-815 is designed to transport an 81mm mortar with 90 rounds of ammunition. It can embark a total of six personnel.

Nazri told Shephard that Cendana is researching a fully STANAG-compliant armoured 4x4 as currently their vehicles were mostly unarmoured, because the Malaysian Army (with the exception of SOF) do not demand such protection.

He added that such a vehicle would have to be different from the current Cendana portfolio, given the need for a stronger chassis and a more powerful engine to accommodate the additional weight.