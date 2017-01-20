US Army tests cluster-bomb round replacement

A new artillery warhead is being tested by the US Army in an effort to help reduce unwanted casualties caused by cluster-bomb rounds.

Current dual-purpose improved conventional munitions rounds contain hundreds of small cluster bombs that can leave 'duds' unexploded on the battlefield, posing a danger to civilians.

A new M30A1 guided multiple launch rocket system alternate warhead was recently tested in fire exercises at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait. The new round is being implemented to limit duds by replacing the smaller explosives with 180,000 tungsten steel bee-bee-sized balls.

The round, which is effective against light skinned vehicles and personnel, is expected to have applications in antiterrorism operations.

Unlike high explosive rounds that produce large localised explosions and large pieces of shrapnel, the new small pellet round covers a much larger area.