Lockheed Martin builds first Saudi Arabian THAAD components

12th May 2025 - 17:24 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The THAAD missile launcher subcontracts were given in 2024 to two Saudi Arabian companies. (Photo: USAF / Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

The THAAD launcher was first procured by Saudi Arabia in 2017, with local production a key condition of the sale.

Lockheed Martin, in partnership with General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Arabian International Company for Steel Structures (AIC), has built the first locally produced parts for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in Saudi Arabia.

The news comes just days ahead of President Trump’s visit to the country, where it is anticipated defence procurement and collaboration will be further discussed with the Kingdom.

The THAAD battery system procurement was first signed in 2017 as part of a US$15 billion deal made in President Trump’s first term during a visit to Saudi Arabia. One key condition of the THAAD

