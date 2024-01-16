Lockheed Martin awarded contract to support rocket system manufacture in Australia
Lockheed Martin will manufacture GMLRS All Up Rounds (AURs) and Launch Pod Containers (LPCs) in Australia under a AU$37.4 million (US$24.7 million) Guided Weapons Production Capability (GWPC) Risk Reduction Activity contract signed on 16 January.
The company announced that under the contract it would commence fit out in preparation for a “state-of-the-art guided weapons production capability at the Defence Establishment Orchard Hills in western Sydney” and live fire demonstrations of the AURs will occur in Australia from 2025.
“Lockheed Martin will transfer the technology and service delivery in US advanced weapon factories accelerating the development of manufacturing capability in Australia,” the defence manufacturer noted.
“The GWPC Risk Reduction Activity contract will provide a mechanism for swift knowledge and technology transfer and serve as a risk mitigator and pathfinder to future manufacture in Australia.”
Australia has committed substantial resources to surface rockets systems signing separate deals for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for the Australian Army, Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) for the Royal Australian Navy in January 2023 and M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).
The orders provide Australia with a substantial surface attack capability with ATACMS having a 300km range, GMLRS 70km and GMLRS-ER 150km.
