Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol

Norway seals new seven-year CV90 support package
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) on 6 January announced the delivery of ten four-wheel drive BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
The Outlanders will be used to patrol the border with Belarus.
The Defence Materiel Agency in the MND ordered the ATVs in July 2021 in a €350,000 ($397,000) contract with Lithuanian company UAB RMM.
The procurement of the ATVs is part of a Lithuanian effort to improve the mobility and protection of its land troops.
It comprises the acquisition of ground vehicles under the Vilkas programme in addition to the purchase of small arms equipment for dismounted soldiers.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.
Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.
Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.
BAE Systems will produce additional M109A7s and M992A3s for the US Army.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.