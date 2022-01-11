Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol

BRP Can-Am Outlander will be used to patrol Lithuania’s border with Belarus. (Photo: Lithuanian MND)

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) on 6 January announced the delivery of ten four-wheel drive BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the National Defence Volunteer Force.

The Outlanders will be used to patrol the border with Belarus.

The Defence Materiel Agency in the MND ordered the ATVs in July 2021 in a €350,000 ($397,000) contract with Lithuanian company UAB RMM.

The procurement of the ATVs is part of a Lithuanian effort to improve the mobility and protection of its land troops.

It comprises the acquisition of ground vehicles under the Vilkas programme in addition to the purchase of small arms equipment for dismounted soldiers.