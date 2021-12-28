Lithuania receives 830 new riflescopes

Poland receives the last batch of RPP EOD/IED tracked UGV
The 17 UGVs will equip engineering units of the Polish Armed Forces and will support EOD/IED missions of removing dangerous materials.
The Lithuanian MND has been increasing efforts to modernise the equipment of its dismounted troops and has announced on 27 December the delivery of 830 new MeoForce DF 1-4x22 riflescopes.
The devices were acquired in March under a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract with the Czech company Meopta Systems s.r.o. The agreement comprised over three thousand riflescopes, which will be handed over by the end of 2022.
According to a press release from the Lithuanian MND, the new equipment will be used by troops of the National Defence Volunteer Force that are equipped with G36 assault rifles.
In September this year, Lithuania’s Defence Materiel Agency acquired a new batch of these small arms which will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.
These rifles were procured under a €19 million ($22 million) contract with Heckler & Koch. Details about the number of guns purchased were not disclosed.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that, in October 2018, the Lithuanian Army also purchased G36 rifles under a contract worth $12.6 million.
The CZK 1.12 billion ($ 50.73 million) contract with the Czech company CB Servis Centrum sro comprises 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm weapons. The deliveries are scheduled to take place from 2022 to 2025.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments has received an around $170 million contract modification on 23 December for the procurement of 33 full rate production ACVs.
The Dutch Army plans on a MLU to upgrade 102 Bushmasters. The platforms will feature reversing cameras, increased payload capacity, an upgraded onboard weapon station and an extra layer of armour.
Nammo is to provide US Army with M72 LAW variants and components for training systems.
European manufacturers displayed a variety of armoured vehicles and self-propelled howitzers at EDEX 2021.