Lithuania receives 830 new riflescopes

New riflescope will be used with G36 assault rifles (photo – Lithuanian MND)

The Lithuanian MND has been increasing efforts to modernise the equipment of its dismounted troops and has announced on 27 December the delivery of 830 new MeoForce DF 1-4x22 riflescopes.

The devices were acquired in March under a €4 million ($4.5 million) contract with the Czech company Meopta Systems s.r.o. The agreement comprised over three thousand riflescopes, which will be handed over by the end of 2022.

According to a press release from the Lithuanian MND, the new equipment will be used by troops of the National Defence Volunteer Force that are equipped with G36 assault rifles.

In September this year, Lithuania’s Defence Materiel Agency acquired a new batch of these small arms which will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

These rifles were procured under a €19 million ($22 million) contract with Heckler & Koch. Details about the number of guns purchased were not disclosed.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that, in October 2018, the Lithuanian Army also purchased G36 rifles under a contract worth $12.6 million.