Lithuanian Boxer deliveries delayed

The final deliveries of Lithuania’s new Boxer APCs have been pushed into 2022.

A spokesperson from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) confirmed to Shephard that the Boxer programme – known as Vilkas in Lithuania – will be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

The reason for the delay is the impact on the supply chain for the production of Boxer vehicles, which stretches across different countries. The MND has accepted the delay because ‘it is important for us that everything is done according to our requirements', the spokesperson said.

This means that final deliveries have been pushed back ...