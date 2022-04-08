Lithuania seeks new armoured vehicles

BAE Systems clinches ACV C4/UAS study
A variant of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle with a C4/UAS payload could help US Marines to observe their surroundings, collect and integrate information, and sense new targets over the horizon.
Even with the acquisition of Boxer IFVs in the Vilkas programme, the Lithuanian army is keen to have more ground platforms in its fleet and intends to acquire new vehicles as well as upgrade its in-service ones.
The Ministry of National Defence (MND) is now conducting a market analysis to support refining the requirements of these projects.
Although the timescale for those efforts is not defined yet, an MND spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that the country is interested in 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and IFVs in addition to military engineering and demining vehicles.
The MND has already initiated a market study for IFV
The UGV hit a 4x4 vehicle located 4 km away from the firing point during a live-fire exercise at the Trängslet base in Sweden.
A lack of modern equipment makes the Russian supply system less effective, strains resources and restricts offensive capabilities — but the invading forces in Ukraine may still be able to adapt.
FMS deal worth $95 million will see Raytheon oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.
The semi-automatic 7.62x51mm Ace Sniper rifle is already in operation, according to IWI parent company SK Group.
The largest defence items that Australia will send to Ukraine so far are Bushmaster vehicles.