Lithuania seeks new armoured vehicles

Even with the acquisition of Boxer IFVs in the Vilkas programme, the Lithuanian army is keen to have more ground platforms in its fleet and intends to acquire new vehicles as well as upgrade its in-service ones.

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) is now conducting a market analysis to support refining the requirements of these projects.

Although the timescale for those efforts is not defined yet, an MND spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that the country is interested in 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and IFVs in addition to military engineering and demining vehicles.

The MND has already initiated a market study for IFV