Lithuania receives enough Boxers for battalion-sized unit

10th January 2022 - 10:29 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Lithuanian version of Boxer. (Photo: Lithuanian MND)

Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.

Despite facing delays to the delivery of Boxer IFVs in the Vilkas programme, Lithuania has already received a sufficient number of vehicles to equip a battalion-sized unit.

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) confirmed to Shephard that Boxers have been handed over to the army, with an official adding that work is in progress to guarantee final deliveries by the end of this year.

However, the official could not disclose details about the number of Boxers already in service with the National Armed Forces; nor could he say how many IFVs are to be delivered in 2022.

