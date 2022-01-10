Lithuania receives enough Boxers for battalion-sized unit

Philippine artillery enjoys new ATMOS sphere
The Philippines has received its first ever self-propelled howitzers, and its first batch of light tanks is due soon too.
Despite facing delays to the delivery of Boxer IFVs in the Vilkas programme, Lithuania has already received a sufficient number of vehicles to equip a battalion-sized unit.
The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence (MND) confirmed to Shephard that Boxers have been handed over to the army, with an official adding that work is in progress to guarantee final deliveries by the end of this year.
However, the official could not disclose details about the number of Boxers already in service with the National Armed Forces; nor could he say how many IFVs are to be delivered in 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that 28 Boxers had been delivered …
Turkish remote weapons station is adapted to fire 40mm airburst grenade.
According to the US Army, failures encountered in tests of body armour plates from one supplier will not impact deliveries in the Vital Torso Protection programme.
FZ275 becomes the latest 2.75-inch rocket to be certified with the Fletcher launcher.
The German Army will acquire 385 handheld dual-sensor EOD systems.
Elbit is to provide more UT30 MK2 turrets to Croatia.