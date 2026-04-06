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Leopard MBT: Alpha beast gets a reboot (updated 2026)

6th April 2026 - 09:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Germany is the largest operator of Leopard MBTs. (Photo: BAAINBW)

Leopard MBTs are German-made main battle tanks that have been in service since the Cold War and have undergone several upgrades to remain competitive in modern warfare. This article traces the history and development of the Leopard 1 and 2 as well as its variants, operational service and future prospects.

The original Leopard main battle tank (MBT) was born as an idea and design in the darkest days of the Cold War in the mid-1950s, before coming to life in the 1960s as the chill between East and West continued. Its successor, Leopard 2, emerged in the 1970s with first deliveries just before the decade ended.

It was conceived as a western European MBT which, in one likely scenario, might have to face the massed ranks of Warsaw Pact armour.

The Cold War may have ended by the early 1990s, but six decades later, the scenario of facing off against

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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