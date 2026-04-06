Leopard MBT: Alpha beast gets a reboot (updated 2026)

The original Leopard main battle tank (MBT) was born as an idea and design in the darkest days of the Cold War in the mid-1950s, before coming to life in the 1960s as the chill between East and West continued. Its successor, Leopard 2, emerged in the 1970s with first deliveries just before the decade ended.

It was conceived as a western European MBT which, in one likely scenario, might have to face the massed ranks of Warsaw Pact armour.

The Cold War may have ended by the early 1990s, but six decades later, the scenario of facing off against