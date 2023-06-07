Leonardo launches new turrets for land and naval platforms

The turrets, the Lionfish 30 and Hitfist 30 UL are both remote-controlled and integrate the new 30mm X-Gun.

This electrically powered, ITAR-free weapon was developed in-house by Leonardo.

The Hitfist 30 UL remote-controlled turret is lighter and more compact than other Hitfist variants and can be installed on vehicles with restrictive weight requirements.

Using air-burst ammunition, the Hitfist 30 UL is described as effective against all kinds of asymmetric threats.

The Hitfist 30 UL can also integrate an optional secondary coaxial machine gun.

The turret’s aiming system is fully stabilised and offers a firing elevation of between -10 degrees and