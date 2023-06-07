Leonardo launches new turrets for land and naval platforms
The turrets, the Lionfish 30 and Hitfist 30 UL are both remote-controlled and integrate the new 30mm X-Gun.
This electrically powered, ITAR-free weapon was developed in-house by Leonardo.
The Hitfist 30 UL remote-controlled turret is lighter and more compact than other Hitfist variants and can be installed on vehicles with restrictive weight requirements.
Using air-burst ammunition, the Hitfist 30 UL is described as effective against all kinds of asymmetric threats.
The Hitfist 30 UL can also integrate an optional secondary coaxial machine gun.
The turret’s aiming system is fully stabilised and offers a firing elevation of between -10 degrees and
More from Land Warfare
-
Finland signs deal for up to 161 CAVS armoured vehicles
Finland has signed a firm contract for 91 Patria 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle Systems (CAVS) vehicles, with an option to acquire 70 more.
-
UK weighs up tracked and wheeled options for Mobile Fires Platform artillery programme
The business case for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform artillery system will be submitted this summer with contenders including offerings from Hanwha, KMW, BAE Systems Bofors and Rheinmetall.
-
Israel outlines next steps to improve its missile defence architecture
The Israeli MoD is progressing with the Arrow 4 interceptor effort in addition to working on improvement of its in-service sensors, radars and C2 systems.
-
Shoulder-fired anti-tank munitions create a decisive advantage in modern day conflicts (Sponsored)
Addressing the requirements for lightweight yet highly effective shoulder-fired munitions for small tactical units, Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND) provides the combat proven RGW series.
-
GM Defense, Black Sage partner up to add drone defences to military vehicles
GM Defense has partnered with Black Sage Technologies to develop an integrated counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) capability for tactical military vehicles.
-
KMW rolls out new 120mm mortar and drone recon modules for Boxer armoured vehicle
KMW has displayed two new mission modules for the 8x8 Boxer armoured vehicle, one housing a Patria NEMO 120mm mortar turret, and the other equipped for launch and recovery of multiple UAVs for short- and long-range reconnaissance.