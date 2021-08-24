Land Warfare: green technology in defence, future of urban warfare and more

Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: Jumping hurdles

Several recent acquisition programmes have run into difficulties. Should delays and cost overruns be accepted as the norm though? If not, what exactly needs to change?

Features include:

Eco warriors

Armies are increasing investments in green technologies such as electric and hybrid vehicles. Besides sustainability benefits, they also provide improved silent mobility, greater stealth capability and longer range.

Competing ideas

Decades of infantry weapon and ammunition orthodoxy are beginning to be challenged by new design approaches with the aim of allowing Western troops to prevail against peer adversaries.

Octuple opportunities

Faced with a dearth of major unawarded procurements and a dominant clutch of incumbent top-tier suppliers, newcomers to the 8x8 AFV market are facing an uphill struggle to secure export orders.

Back to the front

After decades of R&D neglect, the US is pushing ahead with multiple ground-based strike programmes capable of hitting targets at extended distances. How (and when) will these systems put the army in a position to overmatch peer adversaries?

Word of MOUT

Urban combat brings with it many challenges, and at a time when soldiers must increasingly contend with unmanned systems in addition to human adversaries, staying connected to both each other and command centres is of utmost importance.

Rising to the challenge

As the character of conflict evolves towards potential engagement with highly capable peer adversaries, the US Army and many of its partner forces within NATO are considering how defensive aids suites can enhance the survivability of armoured vehicles.