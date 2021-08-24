Land Warfare: green technology in defence, future of urban warfare and more

IDEF 2021: New variant of FNSS UGV shows evolved capabilities
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: Jumping hurdles
Several recent acquisition programmes have run into difficulties. Should delays and cost overruns be accepted as the norm though? If not, what exactly needs to change?
Features include:
Eco warriors
Armies are increasing investments in green technologies such as electric and hybrid vehicles. Besides sustainability benefits, they also provide improved silent mobility, greater stealth capability and longer range.
Competing ideas
Decades of infantry weapon and ammunition orthodoxy are beginning to be challenged by new design approaches with the aim of allowing Western troops to prevail against peer adversaries.
Octuple opportunities
Faced with a dearth of major unawarded procurements and a dominant clutch of incumbent top-tier suppliers, newcomers to the 8x8 AFV market are facing an uphill struggle to secure export orders.
Back to the front
After decades of R&D neglect, the US is pushing ahead with multiple ground-based strike programmes capable of hitting targets at extended distances. How (and when) will these systems put the army in a position to overmatch peer adversaries?
Word of MOUT
Urban combat brings with it many challenges, and at a time when soldiers must increasingly contend with unmanned systems in addition to human adversaries, staying connected to both each other and command centres is of utmost importance.
Rising to the challenge
As the character of conflict evolves towards potential engagement with highly capable peer adversaries, the US Army and many of its partner forces within NATO are considering how defensive aids suites can enhance the survivability of armoured vehicles.
PARS IV 6x6 Special Operation’s (S-Ops) Vehicle is designed to meet the tactical and operational requirements of military and internal security forces whose mission is special. It is able to operate in wide range of terrains, climate types and optimized for different operational requirements. It is highly versatile, reflecting the broad spectrum of potential missions and operation zones.
A navalised variant of the BMP-3 IFV may become a standard platform for Russian marines — but shortcomings remain.
Countering the threat caused by drones is now a global issue and an increasing concern for the military, government and homeland security forces across every continent.
New developments in the Turkish manufacturer's wheeled AFV range place emphasis on ballistic protection and mobility.
FNSS is set to deliver 27 Marine Assault Vehicles to the Turkish Naval Forces by 2022.