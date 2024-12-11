Land Warfare Review 2024: Conflict in Europe and the Middle East dominate attention and power spending

It is the dog days of the Biden administration and its pro-Ukraine policies in the US as the sun begins to rise on a new Trump and Republican-ruled Washington which will likely be less supportive of Ukraine and perhaps slow the flow of contracts, a stark change from 2024.

Across the Atlantic, political tremors in Europe shook the continent where war continues and conflict in the Middle East has reached a peak not seen for years. It is a war which in 2024 saw NATO and aligned countries dig deep to support the Ukraine government in a grinding attritional land war.