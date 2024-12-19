Land Warfare Preview 2025: Questions remain in a time of change
The war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and a focus of Western countries on the Indo-Pacific region dominated 2024. The procurement strategies of many nations looks likely to continue in 2025.
A reduction in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine under the new Trump administration in the US could see some change in posturing but contracts and procurement processes will roll on.
Major US land vehicle procurements are expected to pass several milestones in 2025 while European countries, particularly on NATO’s eastern border, will push ahead with the delivery of billions-of-dollars of vehicles.
The use of Uncrewed Aerial
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall contracted by Ukraine to deliver Marder IFVs and propellant charge modules
The German manufacturer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ukraine to expand their strategic cooperation which will include post-war rebuilding.
-
Hanwha sends more K9s and K10s to Norway
Norway ordered systems in 2017 and placed a follow-up contract in 2022 which are now being shipped to the Scandinavian country.
-
SpearUAV awarded contract worth up to $60 million for Viper 300 loitering munition
In addition to this significant contract, SpearUAV announced deals for both offensive systems such as the Viper 300 and Viper 750 systems for naval use along with defensive systems such as Viper I (Interceptor).
-
MilDef to supply customised switches for BvS10 under $7.3 million deal
More than 1,000 BvS10 all-terrain armoured vehicles have been ordered and more than 500 delivered. The platform is focused on extreme cold weather operations and is being delivered to meet the US Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) requirement.
-
British Army receives first 20 of 500 Rheinmetall HX trucks as part of $356 million order
The vehicles were delivered to 7 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps based in Dalton Barracks and all 500 will be fielded before the end of September 2025.
-
Successful firing in next stage of US hypersonic missile tests
The US Army and US Navy are working together on the development of the hypersonic missile which will have a speed of Mach 5.