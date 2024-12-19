Land Warfare Preview 2025: Questions remain in a time of change

The war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and a focus of Western countries on the Indo-Pacific region dominated 2024. The procurement strategies of many nations looks likely to continue in 2025.

A reduction in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine under the new Trump administration in the US could see some change in posturing but contracts and procurement processes will roll on.

Major US land vehicle procurements are expected to pass several milestones in 2025 while European countries, particularly on NATO’s eastern border, will push ahead with the delivery of billions-of-dollars of vehicles.

The use of Uncrewed Aerial