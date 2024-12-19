To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Land Warfare Preview 2025: Questions remain in a time of change

19th December 2024 - 10:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

An end to the war in Ukraine in 2025 has been promised by US President-elect Donald J Trump. (Photo: US Marine Corps 36th Marine Brigade)

The land war in Ukraine has dominated the posture, spending and actions of Russia and NATO countries for two years. With a new US Government committed to ending the conflict early in 2025, there are implications on all three of those fronts.

The war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and a focus of Western countries on the Indo-Pacific region dominated 2024. The procurement strategies of many nations looks likely to continue in 2025.

A reduction in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine under the new Trump administration in the US could see some change in posturing but contracts and procurement processes will roll on.

Major US land vehicle procurements are expected to pass several milestones in 2025 while European countries, particularly on NATO’s eastern border, will push ahead with the delivery of billions-of-dollars of vehicles.

The use of Uncrewed Aerial

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us