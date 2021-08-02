L3Harris gains Bowman support subcontract

L3Harris is continuing support for British Army tactical communications. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

L3Harris Communications System to support about 50,000 Bowman and multimode radios used by UK military.

L3Harris Technologies announced on 28 July that it has received a five-year logistics support contract from prime contractor Babcock International for support of about 50,000 Bowman and multimode radios used by UK armed forces personnel.

The tactical communications system logistics support contract is worth an undisclosed amount.

L3Harris Communication Systems will execute the contract in the UK at its new Farnborough facility.

Bryant Henson, president of tactical communications at L3Harris, noted that the latest award ‘cements our long term partnership with the UK MoD’, adding that the company will help to deliver ‘new capability and benefits to one of the key enablers in the Land Environment Tactical Communication Information System [LETacCIS] programme with Bowman and then Morpheus’.

Morpheus is designed to replace the existing Bowman C4I system as part of the broader LETacCIS programme for a new digital architecture to support tactical operations.