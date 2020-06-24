Merged L3Harris adapts to the new normal

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the greatest challenge for L3Harris Technologies during its first year of operation, the president for the communications systems segment of the business, Dana Mehnert, has disclosed to Shephard.

As the company prepares to mark its first anniversary on 1 July following the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation in 2019, Mehnert described how travel and site restrictions — as well as half the workforce working from home — had forced the company into conducting a ‘new way of doing business’ around the world.

‘These are unprecedented times for all of us but I’m amazed