Kurganets-25 makes progress despite delays

3rd September 2021 - 13:45 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

Kurganets-25 IFV. (Photo: TASS)

Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.

Kurganmashzavod (KMZ) is carrying on with development of the Kurganets-25 as a baseline platform for various combat and auxiliary vehicles. So far Kurganets has been displayed in armoured personnel carrier, infantry fighting vehicle and armoured recovery vehicle variants.

However, media officials at KMZ parent company High Precision Weapons JSC confirmed on 23 August that a self-propelled artillery variant is in the pipeline, as well as C2, reconnaissance and NBC armoured vehicles.

All works on the project ‘are controlled by the [Russian] MoD as the product owner. We comply with our design obligations’, they added.

Piotr Tyukov, executive director of KMZ ...

