Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Elbit capture German MLRS zeitgeist with cooperation MoU
Interest from European militaries in precision-strike multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs) has surged in recent weeks amid the successful use of US-donated HIMARS units by Ukraine against Russian targets.
This was underlined on 29 July, when Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Elbit Systems announced an MoU to ‘further expand their strategic cooperation’.
KMW will work with Elbit Systems Deutschland and Elbit Systems Land to support the modernisation of the German Medium Artillery Rocket System II (MARS II), also known as MLRS-E.
‘In this context, Elbit will provide a modern active agent portfolio so that the requirements of MLRS users can be
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Russian ground platform losses approach 10,000, Ukrainian MoD claims
The Ukrainian MoD released a list of Russian military systems destroyed to date. It includes 1,742 MBTs, 3,979 combat vehicles, 894 artillery systems, 258 multiple launch rocket systems and 2,854 land vehicles and fuel tankers.
-
Carbines and software-defined radios for Indian Army are approved
Indigenous software-defined radios, although just approved for purchase by the Indian MoD, could still be years away.
-
US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission
The US Army has selected Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission to equip its Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle.
-
Northrop Grumman gains more JCREW work
NAVSEA is exercising options for spares and engineering services for C-IED technology.