Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Elbit capture German MLRS zeitgeist with cooperation MoU

Interest from European militaries in precision-strike multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs) has surged in recent weeks amid the successful use of US-donated HIMARS units by Ukraine against Russian targets.

This was underlined on 29 July, when Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Elbit Systems announced an MoU to ‘further expand their strategic cooperation’.

KMW will work with Elbit Systems Deutschland and Elbit Systems Land to support the modernisation of the German Medium Artillery Rocket System II (MARS II), also known as MLRS-E.

‘In this context, Elbit will provide a modern active agent portfolio so that the requirements of MLRS users can be