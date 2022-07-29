To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Elbit capture German MLRS zeitgeist with cooperation MoU

29th July 2022 - 10:38 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

Elbit could provide long-range precision-guided rockets, as used in its Precise and Universal Launching System, to help Germany upgrade its MARS II/MLRS-E system. (Photo: Elbit)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Elbit agree to cooperate on enhancing the MARS II/MLRS-E multiple launch rocket system, tapping into an existing modernisation plan in Germany.

Interest from European militaries in precision-strike multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs) has surged in recent weeks amid the successful use of US-donated HIMARS units by Ukraine against Russian targets.

This was underlined on 29 July, when Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Elbit Systems announced an MoU to ‘further expand their strategic cooperation’.

KMW will work with Elbit Systems Deutschland and Elbit Systems Land to support the modernisation of the German Medium Artillery Rocket System II (MARS II), also known as MLRS-E.

‘In this context, Elbit will provide a modern active agent portfolio so that the requirements of MLRS users can be

Ben Vogel

Author

Ben Vogel

Ben Vogel is News Editor for Shephard Media. He has almost 20 years' experience in …

Read full bio

