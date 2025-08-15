Kongsberg Defence Australia cashes in with government support for exports

Kongsberg Defence Australia’s (KDA’s) announcement of contracts to manufacture NSM launchers from Australian made components and C2 control systems for the systems is a substantial indicator of a growing indigenous sovereign capability.

The Australian Government has been pushing for the development of this capability locally and promising A$16 billion – $21 billion (US$10.5 billion – $13.8 billion) of funding over the decade and committed A$58 billion – $74 billion in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.

Putting money on the table, the government invested A$850 million in partnership with KDA to manufacture the NSM and Joint Strike Missile in Australia.