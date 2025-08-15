To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Kongsberg Defence Australia cashes in with government support for exports

Kongsberg Defence Australia cashes in with government support for exports

15th August 2025 - 07:06 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The first Australian manufactured NSM launcher successfully completed a Blast Test Vehicle (BTV) firing in December last year. (Photo: Kongsberg Defence Australia)

Kongsberg Defence Australia is building on the supply of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) systems to Australia to win exports with the support of the government through its Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise and Global Supply Chain Program.

Kongsberg Defence Australia’s (KDA’s) announcement of contracts to manufacture NSM launchers from Australian made components and C2 control systems for the systems is a substantial indicator of a growing indigenous sovereign capability.

The Australian Government has been pushing for the development of this capability locally and promising A$16 billion – $21 billion (US$10.5 billion – $13.8 billion) of funding over the decade and committed A$58 billion – $74 billion in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.

Putting money on the table, the government invested A$850 million in partnership with KDA to manufacture the NSM and Joint Strike Missile in Australia.

