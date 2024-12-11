Kazakhstan to build new 8x8s based on Singapore’s Terrex

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) has entered a strategic agreement with ST Engineering, which with see it produce under license a new series of 8x8 armoured vehicles based on the Terrex infantry carrier vehicle.

ST Engineering will provide assistance to set up in-country production capability at KPE, including engineering and technical support for the design and production. The production of the new 8x8 will start from 2025.

The agreement marks the Singapore company’s first major breakthrough in the central Asia market and arguably would be the company’s largest win since the export of Bronco tracked carriers to the Royal Thai