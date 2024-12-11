To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kazakhstan to build new 8x8s based on Singapore’s Terrex

11th December 2024 - 17:05 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Terrex s5 at the Singapore Airshow earlier this year. (Photo: Chen Chuanren)

Singapore’s ST Engineering will help Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering set up in-country production capability and provide technical support.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) has entered a strategic agreement with ST Engineering, which with see it produce under license a new series of 8x8 armoured vehicles based on the Terrex infantry carrier vehicle.

ST Engineering will provide assistance to set up in-country production capability at KPE, including engineering and technical support for the design and production. The production of the new 8x8 will start from 2025.

The agreement marks the Singapore company’s first major breakthrough in the central Asia market and arguably would be the company’s largest win since the export of Bronco tracked carriers to the Royal Thai

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us