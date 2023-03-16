Kawasaki develops C-UAS laser system for Japanese military

Several companies exhibited counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems at DSEI Japan, but one attracting a lot of attention was a laser system from Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

KHI Aerospace developed it with its own funds, but at the request of the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA).

The laser system comprises a tracking imager, high-energy laser (HEL), gimbal and 2kW power source. It is fitted onto a Mule Pro-FX all-terrain vehicle from Kawasaki Motors for mobility. The Mule is already deployed by the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

A larger-scale system is to be carried on a heavy-wheeled recovery vehicle chassis that is