K9 Thunder approved for Finnish Army

17th February 2017 - 15:17 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

Finland has approved the purchase of second-hand K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from the Republic of Korea, the country's Ministry of Defence confirmed on 17 February.

The €146 million deal for the used SPHs has been thrashed out between Finnish and Korean governments over several months and has concluded in a package that will include 48 systems, training, spare parts and maintenance.

A statement from the Finnish MoD said that the contract also includes options for additional procurement, although no further details were released, and an MoD spokesman said he could not release additional figures.

The spokesman did confirm that

