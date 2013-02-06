Javelin demonstrates extended range capability

The Javelin missile has demonstrated its ability to engage targets beyond its current maximum range requirements during a series of tests at Eglin Air Force Base. The Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture that makes the weapon made the announcement on 6 February.

The testing saw the Javelin system acquire and engage targets at a range of up to 4,750m, far exceeding the system’s current maximum range requirements is 2,500m.



Javelin is a one-man-portable, anti-tank, guided munition and surveillance weapon system. The enhanced performance of the weapon in these tests has favourable implications for its users, particularly for the increased survivability of the dismounted Javelin gunner in combat.



Duane Gooden, Javelin Joint Venture president and Raytheon Javelin program director, said: ‘These tests prove that, under favourable conditions, Javelin can have reliable, solid performance as a close-combat weapon system well beyond the current maximum range requirement of 2,500 meters. There were two direct hits on the threat representative target at the extended range.’



Barry James, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Javelin program director in Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control business, added: ‘Most vehicle requirements are for a missile that can engage a target at 4,000-plus meters. The results of these tests indicate the fire-and-forget Javelin missile can potentially be used in both vehicle and dismounted roles.’