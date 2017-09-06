Japan puts AAV7 through its paces
For the first time, the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) performed a mobility demonstration of one of its new BAE Systems AAV7A1 amphibious assault vehicles at the Fuji Firepower demonstration on 27 August.
The JGSDF imported four AAVP7A1 RAM/RS vehicles from ex-US Marine Corps stocks after they were funded in the FY2013 budget. It also introduced one AAVC7A1 command vehicle and one AAVR7A1 recovery vehicle under the FY2014 budget.
These vehicles are now all fielded by the Test and Evaluation Command, Ordnance School and 2nd Tank Company of the 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Division.
The 2nd Tank Company will be
