Japan deliberates transfer of 155mm ammunition to UK

Japan has begun considering plans to supply the UK with 155mm ammunition. The UK has been among the nations aiding Ukraine by providing the same type of shells and self-propelled artillery used in the Eastern European country's ongoing war with Russia.

Concerns have arisen about depleting stockpiles in countries contributing ammunition to Ukraine during the conflict, prompting consideration of alternative suppliers to mitigate inventory impact.

In response to a US request, the Republic of Korea (ROK) announced the production of 500,000 155mm ammunition units. Japan has been producing the 155mm shells under licence from BAE Systems.

Before exporting 155mm shells, Tokyo’s commitment involved providing the US with MIM-104 Patriot air defence system missiles. Japan has been a user of Patriot, with Mitsubishi manufacturing the PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles.

Discussions have centred around the possibility of facilitating additional transfers of Patriot systems and missiles to Ukraine, which has actively employed these defences against Russian missiles and aircraft. The US has already supplied Ukraine with its own Patriot systems.