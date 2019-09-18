Japan looks farther afield for next wheeled APC
Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) announced on 10 September that the Mitsubishi Armored Vehicle (MAV), Patria AMV and General Dynamics Land Systems LAV 6.0 had been selected as test platforms as the country looks for its next-generation Wheeled Armoured Personnel Carrier (WAPC).
ATLA had developed the Improved WAPC as a successor to the Type 96 WAPC, but this effort was cancelled on 27 July 2018 because the ballistic resistance of its armour plates was not constant, and the protection level insufficient. This cancelation strongly affected Komatsu’s decision to cease developing vehicles for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).
