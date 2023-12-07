Jankel rolls out armoured Land Cruiser

UK defence vehicle maker Jankel has developed an armoured Land Cruiser designed to provide a high level of protection for defence forces and other users in conflict zones such as non-government organisations.

Dubbed LC300, it qualifies as a VR7 vehicle with a 2m side blast protection in accordance with Edition 3. This qualification uses biofidelic dummies to provide a more accurate evaluation of the true impacts to the vehicle occupants.

The Jankel LC300 has been designed with a bolt in armour solution, modular electric systems and patented technologies to provide a 10-year service life.

The vehicle would be suited to meet any planned British Army effort to replace some its 12-type vehicle fleet which includes its ageing Land Rovers.

The UK MoD is looking to reduce its vehicle types and overhaul the fleet but industry continues to wait for the launch of a competition.

The pause in setting out the requirement has not prevented companies like Jankel from trying to get to the starting blocks early and Babcock International has used the same vehicle type to develop the General Logistics Vehicle (GLV).

The GLV uses the Land Cruiser chassis with an improved body which allows for better protection and improved ergonomics for users.

The company unveiled the GLV at DSEI 2023 in September with a nod towards its potential as a Land Rover replacement and since then has developed a flat tray version which is capable of carrying four pallets in two-by-two formation.