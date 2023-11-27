Babcock looks to expands the profile for its General Logistics Vehicle

Babcock International has been working on a flat-bed version of its General Logistics Vehicle (GLV), a platform which builds on the chassis of the Land Cruiser 70 range and was unveiled at DSEI 2023 in September.

Dubbed GLV Utility, it has been built on the long wheelbase variant of the Land Cruiser 70 and able to carry a 1,000kg payload. Lewis Bullock, of the company’s armour, mobility and vehicle systems division, said work was underway to improve that figure.

‘We are in the process of developing an uprated chassis and this uprating will be [part] of our development cycle but that will