IWI launches the new ACE-N 52 assault rifle

AUSA 2021: Generals highlight offensive and defensive links
Senior officers say the US is ‘serious’ about cross-domain C2 integration. including connected defensive and offensive capabilities.
Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), a member of the SK Group, is launching a new assault rifle in the ACE family, the ACE-N 52.
The new assault rifle has an improved ergonomic design that is suitable for use with standard NATO AR-10 magazines, including 7.62x51mm ammunition.
The ACE-N 52 is based on the mechanism of the GALIL assault rifle, which was the main assault rifle of the IDF, and has been designed to specifically enable forces to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield.
The new ACE rifle meets the standards of MIL SDT 810 and is able to withstand harsh weather and environmental conditions.
The foldable AR butt and adjustable cheek rest enable the weapon to enhance mission accuracy and flexible operation.
The versatile weapon also features a Picatinny rail to adapt a wide range of equipment.
The new assault rifle was announced in anticipation of Milipol Paris 2021.
Senior officers say the US is ‘serious’ about cross-domain C2 integration. including connected defensive and offensive capabilities.
Hydrostruts signed Horstman have won and are now requested for immediate supply
The next generation of concealment technology for military users includes mobile solutions to conceal heat signatures while moving.
Portable X-ray explosives detector for USAF uses radio frequencies rather than Wi-Fi to transmit data.
Class-leading size, weight, power and cost with unmatched precision.
Radar technology has the capability to sense the presence of stationary or mobile adversaries concealed behind walls or other non-metallic structures.