IWI launches the new ACE-N 52 assault rifle

13th October 2021 - 19:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The new ACE-N 52 assault rifle in the ACE family. (Photo: Israel Weapon Industries)

IWI announces its new assault rifle in the ACE family, which is compatible with standard NATO ammunition.

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), a member of the SK Group, is launching a new assault rifle in the ACE family, the ACE-N 52.

The new assault rifle has an improved ergonomic design that is suitable for use with standard NATO AR-10 magazines, including 7.62x51mm ammunition.

The ACE-N 52 is based on the mechanism of the GALIL assault rifle, which was the main assault rifle of the IDF, and has been designed to specifically enable forces to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield.

The new ACE rifle meets the standards of MIL SDT 810 and is able to withstand harsh weather and environmental conditions.

The foldable AR butt and adjustable cheek rest enable the weapon to enhance mission accuracy and flexible operation.

The versatile weapon also features a Picatinny rail to adapt a wide range of equipment.

The new assault rifle was announced in anticipation of Milipol Paris 2021.

