To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel set to order more JLTVs and missile boats

26th November 2024 - 09:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Israel received its first JLTVs in March. (Photo: Israeli MoD)

The Nagel Committee has been established to examine defence spending and IDF military force design for the future in the wake of last year’s 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel Military Procurement Ministerial Committee has approved the purchase of hundreds of additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and Reshef fast attack craft which will replace Sa'ar 4.5-class ships which are being decommissioned.

The purchases were recommended by the Nagel Committee which was established after the attack on Israel by Hamas forces on 7 October last year and will now be sent to the Knesset’s Joint Committee for the Defence Budget for approval. Once approved, the Israeli Minister of Defence (MoD) will begin contract negotiations.

The value of the contracts has yet to be finalised but Shephard Defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us