Israel set to order more JLTVs and missile boats
Israel Military Procurement Ministerial Committee has approved the purchase of hundreds of additional Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and Reshef fast attack craft which will replace Sa'ar 4.5-class ships which are being decommissioned.
The purchases were recommended by the Nagel Committee which was established after the attack on Israel by Hamas forces on 7 October last year and will now be sent to the Knesset’s Joint Committee for the Defence Budget for approval. Once approved, the Israeli Minister of Defence (MoD) will begin contract negotiations.
The value of the contracts has yet to be finalised but Shephard Defence
