Israel eyes ground-to-ground missile unit to counter rocket attacks

The idea that an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit would be equipped with different types of Israeli-made ground-to-ground missiles (GGMs) has returned to the table with a high-priority label attached, according to Shephard’s sources.

Israeli air force bases have been high on the target list of Hezbollah in Lebanon as the “low-fire” conflict on Israel’s northern border has continued.

Sites in Israel targeted by the Hezbollah have been relatively close to the border and have included repeat rocket attacks on an Israeli Air Force (IAF) control station on Mount Meron.

If the limited fighting along Israel’s northern border becomes a full-scale war, many of Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal of more than 140,000 rockets could be used to target Israeli air bases throughout the country, leading to efforts in Israel to form a dedicated unit that would operate long-range GGMs. The move would enable Israel to operate against targets in Lebanon or Syria with some of its air bases temporarily disabled after being hit by rockets emanating from the two countries.

The initial plan would be to create the unit under the Artillery Corps of the IDF. Currently, such a unit would run a single battalion on a restricted basis, but the proposal has spoken of a substantially larger unit equipped with several types of ground-based missiles.

Previously, the IDF decided against forming a specialised GGM unit, an idea brought up by former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman.

According to updated Israeli assessments, Hezbollah currently possesses between 140,000–160,000 rockets of varying type, many of which have been made in Iran and can reach almost any point in Israel. In Gaza, Hamas has approximately 1,000 rockets which include long-range models. These rockets have been launched into Israel but most have been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Forming a GGM unit within the IAF would be “the best solution”, according to sources, as the force continued to operate multi-layered air defence systems including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow.

A senior source said that such a unit within the IAF would makes sense to Israel’s military goals as “the existing sensors that serve the air defence systems will enable the GGM unit to get the needed data in real time and act to suppress further attacks”.

The IDF’s Artillery Corps has recently been using one GGM based on Elbit Systems’ Accular 122.

If formed, the unit would be equipped with different types of GGMs such as Elbit Systems’ Accular with a 35km range, the EXTRA (Extended Range Artillery) rocket system with a 150km range and the Predator Hawk with a range of 300k.

Israeli Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) LORA (Long-Range Artillery) weapon system has a range of 400km and would also be included in the planned unit’s arsenal.