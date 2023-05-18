Montenegro extends defence export agreement with Israel

Elbit Systems announced on 14 May that it had been awarded a contract worth around €20 million as part of a government-to-government defence export agreement signed Israel and Montenegro.

The Director General of the Israel MoD, Eyal Zamir, approved the agreement, the third such between the two countries in recent years.

As part of the contract, Elbit will supply 120mm mortar munition systems that can be mounted on 4x4 armoured vehicles as well as training of soldiers and officers at the Elbit-IMI Academy in Israel.

The director of SIBAT, the international defence cooperation directorate of the Israeli MoD, Yair Kulas, said: 'This marks the third agreement with our partners in Montenegro since bolstering our defence relations in 2019 and is a great expression of confidence in the Israeli defence industry.

'Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defence industries are able to provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard.'

Elbit's announcement did not provide details of the mortar system, but an accompanying image depicts a 120mm Spear system mounted on a JLTV chassis.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Montenegro is acquiring 67 JLTVs from Oshkosh though the US Foreign Military Sales process. The contract was awarded in December 2019 for $36 million, with the vehicles to be manufactured and delivered from 2020. Elbit was also awarded a contract to supply RWS for the 4x4s.