Elbit America enhances capacity to produce ground systems with new facility

Elbit Systems of America has increased its production capacities with a new 135,000 ft² (12,542 m²) facility in North Charleston (South Carolina). Recently opened, the site will function as the company’s ground combat vehicle assembly and integration centre of excellence.

It will support assembly and integration for current and future programmes of the US DoD and Department of Homeland Security as well as US partners and allies.

In this facility, Elbit will build Sigma mobile howitzers for the Israeli MoD and mission command platforms for the US Army's Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) effort.

