To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Elbit America enhances capacity to produce ground systems with new facility

Elbit America enhances capacity to produce ground systems with new facility

17th May 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

CPI2 command post vehicles for the US Army will be built in the new centre. (Photo: Elbit Systems of America)

The new 135,000 ft² installation in South Carolina will function as the company’s ground combat vehicle assembly and integration centre of excellence.

Elbit Systems of America has increased its production capacities with a new 135,000 ft² (12,542 m²) facility in North Charleston (South Carolina). Recently opened, the site will function as the company’s ground combat vehicle assembly and integration centre of excellence.

It will support assembly and integration for current and future programmes of the US DoD and Department of Homeland Security as well as US partners and allies.

In this facility, Elbit will build Sigma mobile howitzers for the Israeli MoD and mission command platforms for the US Army's Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) effort.

Another product the company intends to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us