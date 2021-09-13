Israel orders more Micro-Tavors

New Latvian APCs receive information systems
Savox’s integrated information systems have been selected to be installed on Latvia’s 200 new armoured vehicles.
Under an effort to enhance the lethality and the protection of its troops, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has acquired more Micro-Tavor (X95) multi calibre assault rifles from Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).
The X95 has been the IDF’s standard rifle for more than a decade.
The IDF announced the latest procurement on 5 September. A press release noted that the purchase was made as part of the IDF's annual work plan and took into account ‘economic uniformity, adjustment to the designation of the force and regular-reserve compliance’.
According to the IDF, the X95 is used by infantry units and brigades in the ...
Estonian and UK firms team up with solution to counter threats posed by UAVs and loitering munitions.
MRZR Alpha all-terrain vehicle will stay in the UK after DSEI for briefings and demonstrations.
The Australian military engineering plant is due for a rolling overhaul.
Military Protective Eyewear Systems were acquired in 2020 under a seven years contract. They were manufactured under rigorous specifications and customization requirements to suit the needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.
Experts from the Czech MoD and army will analyse IFV offers from BAE Systems, GDELS and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.