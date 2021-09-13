To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel orders more Micro-Tavors

13th September 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The X95 equips Israeli infantry units and brigades. (Photo: Israel Defence Forces)

New assault rifles for the IDF are intended to be distributed to soldiers in upcoming recruitment rounds.

Under an effort to enhance the lethality and the protection of its troops, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has acquired more Micro-Tavor (X95) multi calibre assault rifles from Israel Weapon Industries (IWI).

The X95 has been the IDF’s standard rifle for more than a decade.

The IDF announced the latest procurement on 5 September. A press release noted that the purchase was made as part of the IDF's annual work plan and took into account ‘economic uniformity, adjustment to the designation of the force and regular-reserve compliance’.

According to the IDF, the X95 is used by infantry units and brigades in the ...

