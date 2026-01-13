To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  First gun barrels for British Army howitzers due from Rheinmetall's new UK factory in 2027

First gun barrels for British Army howitzers due from Rheinmetall’s new UK factory in 2027

13th January 2026 - 11:23 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

The UK has ordered a demonstrator platform of the RCH 155 self-propelled gun. (Photo: KNDS)

The new Rheinmetall facility will supply barrels for UK RCH 155 howitzers and Challenger 3 tanks while also opening up potential export opportunities, providing a currently absent national capability.

Construction of the new Rheinmetall gun hall at Telford, UK is now well underway with first guns due to roll off the production line early in 2027, the company has confirmed.

The new facility is part of an investment by Rheinmetall of more than £150 million (US$202 million) in the UK over the last few years.

“The first UK-produced guns will be Rheinmetall’s 155mm L/52 in its PzH 2000 self-propelled gun (SPG) version as well as for the latest version for the Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 (RCH 155),” Rheinmetall stated.

The production line is also designed to be

