First gun barrels for British Army howitzers due from Rheinmetall’s new UK factory in 2027
Construction of the new Rheinmetall gun hall at Telford, UK is now well underway with first guns due to roll off the production line early in 2027, the company has confirmed.
The new facility is part of an investment by Rheinmetall of more than £150 million (US$202 million) in the UK over the last few years.
“The first UK-produced guns will be Rheinmetall’s 155mm L/52 in its PzH 2000 self-propelled gun (SPG) version as well as for the latest version for the Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 (RCH 155),” Rheinmetall stated.
The production line is also designed to be
