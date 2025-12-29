Germany orders 84 Boxer howitzers as UK commits to a single demonstrator

KNDS Germany and Rheinmetall has been contracted to supply billions-of-dollars in Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) and RCH 155 155mm self-propelled wheeled guns under two contracts signed in late December.

This RCH 155 order has a value of approximately €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) and includes training equipment, service, and logistical support. The platform consists of the Artillery Gun Module (AGM) mounted on a Boxer 8×8 wheeled vehicle.

At the same time, the UK Government announced it would receive a single Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) RCH 155 as part of joint-national £52 million (US$70 million) deal which would see