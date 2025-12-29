To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Germany orders 84 Boxer howitzers as UK commits to a single demonstrator

29th December 2025 - 15:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The German order is part of a framework agreement for 500 systems. (Photo: KNDS)

Germany has ordered 84 RCH 155 self-propelled guns, as system incorporating Boxer 8×8 vehicles and the Artillery Gun Module, and 200 Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles while the UK has committed to a single Early Capability Demonstrator RCH 155.

KNDS Germany and Rheinmetall has been contracted to supply billions-of-dollars in Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) and RCH 155 155mm self-propelled wheeled guns under two contracts signed in late December.

This RCH 155 order has a value of approximately €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) and includes training equipment, service, and logistical support. The platform consists of the Artillery Gun Module (AGM) mounted on a Boxer 8×8 wheeled vehicle.

At the same time, the UK Government announced it would receive a single Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) RCH 155 as part of joint-national £52 million (US$70 million) deal which would see

