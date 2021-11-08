INVISIO awarded follow-on contract from European NATO member

John Cockerill exhibits new turret in Spain
Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
INVISIO has received a follow-up order for 40 Intercom systems by a European NATO country.
The Swedish company described the order, worth more than $1 million, as the first 'somehwat substantial' commercial follow-on order for its Intercom system, thereby playing a significant role in the future marketing of the system.
The 40 Intercom systems will be mounted in light transport vehicles, to enable effective internal communication while travelling, as the customer requested.
INVISIO CEO, Lars Højgård Hansen, said the customer operates 'in the most challenging environments and with the highest requirements regarding equipment is choosing our Intercom system'.
The company is currently involved in several evaluation projects with different customers, such as Zodiac, and SkyRunner which will use the system in RIB boats and ultralight aircraft.
The Intercom system has also been certified by several customers for use in Black Hawk helicopters and is already in use today in live environments.
The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.
The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions
Russian UGV projects are set for further development and tests in 2022, although noticeable gaps remain in certain functions.
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.