INVISIO awarded follow-on contract from European NATO member

The Intercom system seamlessly bridges the gap between dismounted and mounted user. (Imagine: INVISIO)

The company will deliver 40 Intercom systems to be mounted in light transport vehicles

INVISIO has received a follow-up order for 40 Intercom systems by a European NATO country.

The Swedish company described the order, worth more than $1 million, as the first 'somehwat substantial' commercial follow-on order for its Intercom system, thereby playing a significant role in the future marketing of the system.

The 40 Intercom systems will be mounted in light transport vehicles, to enable effective internal communication while travelling, as the customer requested.

INVISIO CEO, Lars Højgård Hansen, said the customer operates 'in the most challenging environments and with the highest requirements regarding equipment is choosing our Intercom system'.

The company is currently involved in several evaluation projects with different customers, such as Zodiac, and SkyRunner which will use the system in RIB boats and ultralight aircraft.

The Intercom system has also been certified by several customers for use in Black Hawk helicopters and is already in use today in live environments.