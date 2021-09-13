New Latvian APCs receive information systems

The Savox Tactical Information System is desgined to elimitate the "fog of war" and improve situational awareness. (Photo: Patria)

Savox’s integrated information systems have been selected to be installed on Latvia’s 200 new armoured vehicles.

Savox will provide over 200 digital integrated information systems as part of Patria’s 6x6 armoured vehicles supply contract for the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Latvia placed an order for 200 armoured vehicles in August 2021. The vehicles are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2029.

The Savox Information System has been designed to support the flexible leadership of troops to enable smooth movement.

It combines various systems into a seamless and easy-to-use solution to share situational awareness in the vehicle.

The system features a vision system camera sub-system which transmits the external operational picture without delay to the onboard displays.

It also consists of an intercom system to facilitate communication within the vehicle.

The system retains the ability to be expanded to accommodate wireless support, which enhances the dismounted soldier’s situational awareness, and integrating sensors.

The Savox Information System will be presented in the Patria 6x6 vehicle for the first time at DSEI in September 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Patria’s 6x6 armoured vehicle has been put forward as the successor to the XA-series Pasi APC and is intended to be a cost-effective truck-like platform that is easy to operate and maintain.

It is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian Armed Forces.